Hoffman Estates neighborhood garage sale to feature 157 homes this weekend

The annual North Hoffman Estates Garage Sale that's grown in size to rival the 52-year-old Timbercrest-Woods Garage Sale in neighboring Schaumburg will feature 157 registered homes for its seventh and largest edition this weekend.

Both are considered to be among the largest coordinated garage sales in the country, much less the Northwest suburbs.

While the Timbercrest-Woods sale, which took place last weekend, generally sees between 100 and 160 participating homes among the 600 in its two subdivisions, the North Hoffman Estates sale draws on nine or ten adjacent subdivisions, Realtor and organizer Janine Sasso said.

"I am really, really excited," she said in a video update on the sale's Facebook page. "This year has been blowing it out of the water!"

The sale will generally run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 11, 12 and 13. Sasso said the best way for bargain hunters to get started is to go to the Willow Recreation Center, 3600 Lexington Drive in Hoffman Estates, and pick up a map of the participating homes.

"It's the one weekend during the year I get to turn our neighborhood into a giant stage filled with activity and positive social interactions," Sasso said. "My husband came home with the item of 2020, which was a 1973 Corvette Stingray."

The pandemic was no deterrent to last year's event, when 127 homes participated with social-distancing guidelines strongly emphasized.

Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod, who lives within the borders of the sale area, said Sasso has been a dynamo in creating a new community tradition since 2015.

Though the North Hoffman Estates Garage Sale follows the Timbercrest-Woods Garage Sale by only a week, that timing was not intentional, Sasso said. Her sale was meant to coincide with the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Community Fishing Derby at South Ridge Lake.

This year, however, is an exception due to the fishing derby's temporary relocation and rescheduling.

The 2021 Fishing Derby will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in order to allow more people to be vaccinated in advance, Hoffman Estates Chamber President Tricia O'Brien said. And it will be at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, due to the Hoffman Estates Park District's grant-funded improvements to South Ridge Lake that are currently underway.

For more information on the North Hoffman Estates Garage Sale, visit its webpage at northhoffmangaragesale.com or its Facebook page.

To register for the Community Fishing Derby, visit the Hoffman Estates Chamber's website at hechamber.com.