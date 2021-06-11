'Bring it on!': Suburban residents, visitors enjoying first day of the state's full reopening

Welcome to the next stage of freedom.

After more than a year of navigating evolving COVID-19 mandates and mitigation strategies, Illinoisans have officially entered the Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan today, marking a significant milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

Most social gathering restrictions are now eliminated, and capacity limits have been lifted at restaurants, offices, entertainment venues and other establishments throughout the Chicago area.

Here's how suburban residents, visitors and business owners are spending the first day of the state's full reopening.

9:30 a.m.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Oscar Villalpando climbs aboard a train headed for Chicago from the Elgin Metra station Friday morning.

The reopening of the state didn't exactly open a floodgate of commuters at the Elgin Metra station Friday morning.

Less than two dozen riders in total boarded the four trains heading downtown between 6 and 8 a.m.

And some of them didn't mind it that way.

"I'll be honest, I kind of miss the pandemic," said Oscar Villalpando of Elgin, who has been commuting downtown throughout the shutdown. "I kind of like less traffic and everything. Now I have to put up with the same BS as before the pandemic."

Jaime De La Pena, a transplant nurse who works downtown at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, said that while Friday didn't seem any different, she's been feeling the buildup downtown for a few weeks.

"It was nice. No traffic, not a lot of people crowded around, but it's picking up more lately," she said. "I guess I'm fine with it, but it was better when there weren't a lot of people."

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Lorie Gallagher of Rockford, right, pays for parking at the Elgin Metra station Friday morning as she and a group, including Stephanie Ramirez and Fred Martinez, prepare to head to Chicago for the Cubs game against the Cardinals.

Lorie Gallagher of Rockford, on the other hand, enthusiastically said to "bring it on!"

She and her brother, sister and niece were headed to Chicago to see the Cubs play the Cardinals, the first game with Wrigley Field operating at full capacity.

"I'm looking forward to that excitement and the fans and being shoulder to shoulder with people again," Gallagher said.

It's the first game they've been able to attend since 2019. They bought the tickets a month ago, before they knew today was "Re-Opening Day."

"It's going to be like the old days, We're so excited to be a part of it," she said. "This is what it's all about, being able to get back to some normalcy and be a part of something very traditional. It's what we do."