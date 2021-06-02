Kennel owner chooses to go to trial on animal cruelty, neglect charges

A previous version gave an incorrect location for the kennel.

The owner of a West Chicago-area kennel where dozens of dogs died in a fire in 2019 will have a bench trial Sept. 28 on misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and neglect. Garrett Mercado, 31, of Woodridge is accused of confining a puppy in too small of a cage, and of failing to adequately feed an adult dog, in 2018.

In May, Mercado changed his mind about accepting a plea agreement that would have required him to be on probation for two years.