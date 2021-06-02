Images: Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview
Nick Hardy of Northbrook tees off on the 10th during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Andy Pope of Glen Ellyn hits his approach shot on the 11th hole during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joe Zawaski of Glenview hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Patrick flavin of Highwood hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joe Zawaski of Glenview hits his approach shot on the 12th hole during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Patrick Flavin of Highwood lines up his putt on the 12th green during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Patrick Flavin of Highwood acknowledges applause from the gallery after sinking his putt on the 12th hole during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Players putt on the 11th green during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Nick Hardy of Northbrook putts on the 10th green during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club Glenview Friday during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Michael Kartrude of West Palm Beach, Fla., hits from the bunker onto the 18th green during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Michael Kartrude of West Palm Beach, Fla., lines up his putt on 18th green as his caddie chases an umbrella that blew away in the wind during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Members of the gallery watch as Nick Hardy of Northbrook hits his tee shot on the 11th during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Nick Hardy of Northbrook acknowledges applause from the gallery after sinking his putt on the 11th hole during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Andy Pope of Glen Ellyn putts on the 10th hole during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Joe Zawaski of Glenview hits his approach shot on the 10th hole during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Patrick Flavin of Highwood chips onto the 10th green during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer