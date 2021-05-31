Images: Memorial Day events in Palatine, Naperville, Elgin, Libertyville, Northrbook and Glenview

Memorial Day parades and ceremonies were held Monday throughout the suburbs including Palatine, Naperville, Elgin, Libertyville, Northrbook and Glenview.
American Legion Post 690 member Fred Hall plays the echo to Taps at a Palatine Memorial Day ceremony in Towne Square on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 690 member Fred Hall performs the echo to Taps at a Palatine Memorial Day ceremony in Towne Square on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A rifle salute takes place at the Palatine Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 690 in Towne Square on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A wreath is placed at the memorial for Palatine citizens lost in war during a ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 690 in Towne Square on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A single rose lays on top of a memorial stone in Palatine Towne Square following a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 690 on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jim Stoffragen with the Naperville American Legion Post 43 holds the American flag during a short Memorial Day ceremony on W Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville Monday morning. The day's events began with a short parade comprised of military veterans from the VFW Post and ending at the Dandelion Fountain on Jackson Avenue.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of VFW Post 3873 color guard march east on W Jackson Avenue during a short Memorial Day parade. A short ceremony was held at the Dandelion Fountain.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
After placing a wreath at a memorial along the DuPage River in downtown Naperville, VFW Post 3873 commander Tom Parker salutes during Monday morning's Memorial Day ceremony.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Naperville resident Rennie Barnaba watches Monday's Memorial Day parade along W Jacksonw Avenue in downtown Naperville. Members of VFW Post 3873, American Legion Post 43, and the Naperville Municipal Band held a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 31.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 43 member Rich Karbarz was one of many veterans who participated in a Memorial Day ceremony at W Jackson Avenue and S Webster Street in downtown Naperville Monday morning.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Edward Bruni, left, and others with the Boy Scout Troop 505 position flags along W Jackson Avenue Monday morning for the town's Memorial Day parade.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comMark Powell, chaplain with the St. Charles VFW Post 5036, gives the Memorial Day address during Monday's event at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin.
Carol Fowler with the Elgin American Legion Riders Post 57 presents a floral tribute during Monday's Memorial Day program at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The National Anthem is played during Monday's Memorial Day program at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Elgin Mayor David Kaptain speaks during Monday's Memorial Day program at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Coleman School fifth grade student Ja-Miere Moore recites President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address during Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
American flags blow in the breeze as the Memorial Day ceremony takes place Monday at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
VFW Post 8741 Honor Guard fires a rifle salute at the Libertyville Memorial Day ceremony in Cook Park on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville police and fire department honor guards line the sidewalk at the Libertyville Memorial Day ceremony in Cook Park on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jules Van Rengen, A U.S. Army Veteran from Hawthorn Woods salutes during the National Anthem at the Libertyville Memorial Day ceremony in Cook Park on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
B.J. Voit, of VFW Post 8741 hands out American flags at the Libertyville Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31, 2021. Ace Hardware Corp. donated 500 flags to he distributed in Libertyville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Cook Park was filled with hundreds of people at the Libertyville Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
U.S. Army Veteran Don Carter speaks to several hundred people at the Libertyville Memorial Day ceremony in Cook Park on Monday, May 31, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
From left, Jason Peiffer, Nick Kaup and Peter Hestad carry the colors for the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 Memorial Day ceremony, held at Village Green Park, in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Natalie Schneider, a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, and Jim Karol of the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 walk alongside on another during a march along Cherry Lane Memorial Day in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Ossey speaks during the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Theo Poulos, 6, of Minneapolis waves his flag while riding atop the shoulders of his dad, Joe, prior to the start of the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park in Northbrook Monday. Joe is originally from Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Police and fire vehicles lead a march by the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 on Cherry Lane, with a destination of Village Green Park, on Memorial Day in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A tradition every Memorial Day and Fourth of July, residents have placed over 600 American flags along the sidewalks of the Southbridge Commons neighborhood near the corner of Techny Rd. and Glendale Ave. in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A tradition every Memorial Day and Fourth of July, residents have placed over 600 American flags along the sidewalks of the Southbridge Commons neighborhood near the corner of Techny Rd. and Glendale Ave. in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A wreath has been placed at the base of the Veteran's Memorial in observance of Memorial Day in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A wreath has been placed at the base of the Veterans Memorial in observance of Memorial Day in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer