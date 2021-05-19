Vernon Hills inks contract with new village manager

Vernon Hills officials on Tuesday approved an employment agreement with Kevin Timony to serve as the next village manager.

Timony has been the village administrator in Wauconda since 2017, and previously served as assistant village manager in Grayslake. He was selected from among 76 applicants to succeed Mark Fleischhauer, who is retiring.

Timony starts July 6. His annual base salary is $189,000. The agreement also includes $500 per month car allowance and four weeks of vacation.

He can be fired at any time without notice for any reason, according to the agreement.