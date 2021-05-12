'As a community, we pulled together': District 225 board retires 2020-21 learning plan

Some retirements are somber and some are worth celebrating.

This one was worth celebrating.

The Glenbrook High Schools District 225 board on May 10 resolved to "retire" its 2020-21 Learning and Operational Plan effective the last day of school, June 4.

Planned in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and subject to its ebbs and flows, it was a learning plan like no other.

"As I was reading through my notes over the weekend, I realized that we are now in our 14th month of our response to the pandemic. On some days it seems like it hasn't been that long, and other days it seems twice that long," said board Superintendent Dr. Charles Johns.

The mandatory saliva COVID tests that started in January for students who opted to return for in-person learning and activities will not be continued past June 4.

Board member Joel Taub questioned why testing would not be used during summer school, which is planned to be held in-person. Later in the meeting, Johns noted high costs of testing (more than $537,000 under this operational plan) and the impact of pulling staff away from other duties.

Another factor would be high levels of vaccinations and low positivity levels. Glenbrook North Principal Jason Markey said more than 80% of his school's graduating students had reported receiving their vaccinations.

Johns noted that 73.6% of Glenview residents had received at least the first vaccination shot, and that figure was 82.7% for Northbrook residents. Glenbrook South had hosted a vaccination of 1,200 staff and community members in March and April.

Associate superintendent Dr. R.J. Gravel said Glenbrook South was slated to offer 2,520 doses in two other events spanning May and June, another 400 to 600 doses on May 28 at Glenbrook South, plus another vaccination event at Glenbrook North "as early as next week." Other opportunities should arise over the summer, he said.

Gravel later said he felt "100% confident" all district students will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the start of the 2021-22 school year. Also, as vaccines gain approval for younger children, he anticipated the feeder schools would be handled, too.

Should there be a need for further testing, there remain more than 1,000 of the Binax tests on hand. Teachers took those tests on an optional basis starting in January, and none of the 3,930 tests recorded positive results. Following the spike after spring break, there have been a total of six students who've tested positive via saliva test since the week of April 11.

COVID-19 expenditures totaled $4,900,870 as of May 4, and more than $4 million over fiscal year 2020-21. Those costs were broken down into categories of personal protection equipment and mitigation supplies; COVID testing; technology upgrades and remote learning support; and additional personnel, the most costly category by nearly $300,000.

"While it's important to recognize the expenses associated with the pandemic, it's equally important to recognize the other side of the balance sheet," Gravel said. "We have been aggressive in seeking additional revenue to support these expenditures."

Between applying for $956,000 worth of FEMA funding and the three federal recovery programs, the district anticipates receiving $3,253,170 in additional funding.

The district also suffered a decline in revenues due to sales of bus and parking passes, the lack of Glenbrook Aquatics meets and the largest figure, a loss of $569,000 attributed to make-whole payments from The Glen tax-increment financing.

"Even with all these things, we're still cautiously optimistic that our budget will end with not-a-tremendous deficit, if not possibly a balance. It all depends on the timing of this recovery revenue," Gravel said.

The most recent figures show 60.8% of Glenbrook North 64.8% of Glenbrook South students are back in school as opposed to remote learning. The board recognized it may be a challenge to bring those remote students back into buildings for a 2021-22 term, which is expected to be fully in-person.

Markey and Glenbrook South Principal Dr. Lauren Fagel both suggested open houses to reacclimate students, and Fagel cited the potential of federal funds regarding learning loss to go to social and emotional support.

Johns stressed a strong desire to move from "simultaneous hybrid" teaching and, naturally, the motion to retire the 2020-21 Learning and Operational Plan passed 7-0.

"Very glad to be on the other end of our 2020-2021 school year plan," said District 225 board President Bruce Doughty.

"It was a very difficult time, but I think, as a community, we pulled together," Johns said. "It was so wonderful to see how this staff were critically focused on the needs of the kids, putting together alternative types of programs to make sure our students had the best that we could really offer under these very difficult times."