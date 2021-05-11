 

A Millennium Park for suburbs? Schaumburg could build urban-style park at ex-Motorola site

  • A future concept map of the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg is proposing in the heart of the 225-acre Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus, at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads.

    A future concept map of the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg is proposing in the heart of the 225-acre Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus, at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • A site plan of the proposed first phase of the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg will build this year as part of the Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus. Officials envision the site as a Millennium Park for the suburbs.

    A site plan of the proposed first phase of the 12-acre, urban-style park the village of Schaumburg will build this year as part of the Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus. Officials envision the site as a Millennium Park for the suburbs. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 5/11/2021 5:29 AM

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday will consider approving a $1.1 million bid for construction of the first phase of a 12-acre, urban-style park ultimately envisioned as a sort of Millennium Park for the suburbs.

Planned for the former Motorola Solutions campus, the park when completed could house such amenities as a large outdoor performance venue, a sculpture garden, a dog park and a winter ice rink.

 

Phase one, however, will focus on the basic outline of the park and providing passive recreation opportunities to serve residents of the area, before the next set of upgrades are budgeted and built.

Schaumburg Landscape and Design Planner Todd Wenger said the first phase is expected to be completed in November, but the timing of future phases depends on village finances and the rate that more residential and commercial property joins what's already been built on the 225-acre Veridian development.

"We don't want to build more than the area can support," Wenger said.

And that's why his current guess is that a large outdoor performance venue could be one of the last components of the park. But that's not to say some smaller area for concerts and the like couldn't be developed sooner, Wenger said.

Martam Construction Inc. of Elgin bid $1,147,773.62 -- the lowest among four bidders -- for the job of grading the park, laying the foundation, installing the main concrete walkways and providing the early landscaping.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The village's capital improvement plan has budgeted $2.5 million for the first phase of the park. Though that also includes a yet-to-be-bid bike path of approximately $350,000, Wenger said the bids of Martam Construction and other firms came in significantly under budget for this part of the project.

The early cost savings could help make the development of some future aspect of the park arrive sooner -- such as a hammock grove, a rest and leisure area, he said.

Other later areas of the park that have been discussed include tilted lawn panels, water features and a plaza.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Sports & Social restaurant coming to former Motorola campus in Schaumburg
Related Article
Sports & Social restaurant coming to former Motorola campus in Schaumburg
 
Schaumburg moving forward on first phase of urban-style park
Related Article
Schaumburg moving forward on first phase of urban-style park
 
Row houses added to plans for Schaumburg's massive north-side project
Related Article
Row houses added to plans for Schaumburg's massive north-side project
 
Schaumburg dedicates
Related Article
Schaumburg dedicates "Progress Parkway" through former Motorola site
 
Schaumburg trustees like park concept for ex-Motorola site
Related Article
Schaumburg trustees like park concept for ex-Motorola site
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 