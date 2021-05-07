 

Cecola takes office as Barrington Hills village president

  • New Barrington Hills President Brian Cecola, left, recites the oath of office with help from Judge Samuel J. Betar III.

    New Barrington Hills President Brian Cecola, left, recites the oath of office with help from Judge Samuel J. Betar III. Courtesy of Village of Barrington Hills

  • Former Barrington Hills Village President Martin McLaughlin, right, shows off the parting gifts he received from successor Brian Cecola.

    Former Barrington Hills Village President Martin McLaughlin, right, shows off the parting gifts he received from successor Brian Cecola. Courtesy of Village of Barrington Hills

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 5/7/2021 11:39 AM

With state Rep. Martin McLaughlin making good on a promise to step down as Barrington Hills' village president, his successor took office this week.

Brian D. Cecola was sworn in as the new village president during Monday's board meeting. A former trustee, Cecola defeated Dennis Kelly for the president's chair in last month's election.

 

Newly elected trustees Laura S. Ekstrom, David Riff and Thomas W. Strauss recited their oaths Monday, too. All newcomers to the board, they topped a field of six candidates running for three seats last month.

Cook County circuit court Judge Samuel J. Betar III administered the oaths of office.

Incumbent trustees Paula Jacobsen and Robert Zubak lost their reelection bids, so Monday's meeting was their last.

Cecola's win as village president left a vacancy on the six-member board, as his latest trustee term wasn't yet complete.

Colleen Konicek Hanigan, a veteran trustee who didn't run for reelection this year, was appointed to succeed Cecola until the term expires in 2023.

McLaughlin was elected in November to represent the 52nd District in the state House. He took office in January, so he simultaneously served as village president and state representative for about four months.

He didn't run for reelection to the Barrington Hills post.

A two-term president, McLaughlin was honored for his village service Monday. He was also given some parting mementos, including a bobblehead doll version of himself.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
McLeod headed for sixth term; three new mayors chosen
Related Article
McLeod headed for sixth term; three new mayors chosen
 
Cecola headed for victory in Barrington Hills president race
Related Article
Cecola headed for victory in Barrington Hills president race
 
Barrington Hills president candidates tout experience in and out of village
Related Article
Barrington Hills president candidates tout experience in and out of village
 
Endorsements: Zubak, Jacobsen, Burval for Barrington Hills village board
Related Article
Endorsements: Zubak, Jacobsen, Burval for Barrington Hills village board
 
Endorsement: Cecola for Barrington Hills village president
Related Article
Endorsement: Cecola for Barrington Hills village president
 
Barrington Hills mayor McLaughlin likely winner in state House District 52
Related Article
Barrington Hills mayor McLaughlin likely winner in state House District 52
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 