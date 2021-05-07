Cecola takes office as Barrington Hills village president

Former Barrington Hills Village President Martin McLaughlin, right, shows off the parting gifts he received from successor Brian Cecola. Courtesy of Village of Barrington Hills

New Barrington Hills President Brian Cecola, left, recites the oath of office with help from Judge Samuel J. Betar III. Courtesy of Village of Barrington Hills

With state Rep. Martin McLaughlin making good on a promise to step down as Barrington Hills' village president, his successor took office this week.

Brian D. Cecola was sworn in as the new village president during Monday's board meeting. A former trustee, Cecola defeated Dennis Kelly for the president's chair in last month's election.

Newly elected trustees Laura S. Ekstrom, David Riff and Thomas W. Strauss recited their oaths Monday, too. All newcomers to the board, they topped a field of six candidates running for three seats last month.

Cook County circuit court Judge Samuel J. Betar III administered the oaths of office.

Incumbent trustees Paula Jacobsen and Robert Zubak lost their reelection bids, so Monday's meeting was their last.

Cecola's win as village president left a vacancy on the six-member board, as his latest trustee term wasn't yet complete.

Colleen Konicek Hanigan, a veteran trustee who didn't run for reelection this year, was appointed to succeed Cecola until the term expires in 2023.

McLaughlin was elected in November to represent the 52nd District in the state House. He took office in January, so he simultaneously served as village president and state representative for about four months.

He didn't run for reelection to the Barrington Hills post.

A two-term president, McLaughlin was honored for his village service Monday. He was also given some parting mementos, including a bobblehead doll version of himself.