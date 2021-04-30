3 iconic attractions are opening back up this weekend. What you need to know.

Navy Pier in Chicago begins its phased reopening on Friday with a brass band performance, rides on the Centennial Wheel and other events. Courtesy of Navy Pier

The 92nd season of horse racing at Arlington Park begins this weekend with Opening Day on Friday and Derby Day on Saturday. Daily Herald file photo

For the many entertainment-starved seekers out there, this is your weekend.

Three iconic attractions are slated to open after months of being closed by either winter or the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're looking for a double feature at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, some fireworks at Navy Pier or a bet on the ponies at Arlington Park, it's time to get out there and enjoy.

Arlington Park

The 92nd and what is expected to be the final year of horse racing at the Arlington Heights stadium begins Friday with opening day and Saturday with what organizers are dubbing the largest Kentucky Derby party outside Louisville.

While COVID-19 restrictions are easing, visitors still need to adhere to certain regulations. Fans must wear masks unless seated and consuming food and drinks. Seating capacity is limited for social distancing, and there will be no family day activities and no outside food and drink allowed in the park.

Racing will start at 2:25 p.m. every weekend and several weekdays between now and closing day on Sept. 25. Tickets are available online only and will go on sale the second Wednesday of each month for the following month's race days. There will be no general admission sales.

McHenry Outdoor Theater

Offering movies under the stars since the 1940s, the suburbs' last remaining drive-in returns Friday and Saturday with a "Sharknado" double feature of "Jaws" and "Twister" starting at about 8:15 p.m.

The box office of the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 North Chapel Hill Road, will open when the line of cars reaches the road or at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 11 and under, seniors 60 and older, and former members of the military.

Masks must be worn at the concession stand and in the bathrooms, and social distancing should be practiced.

In addition to weekend movies throughout the summer, the venue also will host virtual concerts and cruise nights with classic cars.

Navy Pier

Closed since Labor Day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the state's most popular tourist attractions reopens this weekend with a partial resumption of operations. The Chicago landmark will celebrate with a 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday night in May.

Among the areas reopening are the docks, select rides and attractions at Pier Park, East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises, the new Sable Hotel and several restaurants with limited capacity.

Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.