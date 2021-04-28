 

Second marijuana dispensary in Schaumburg opening Friday

  • A second recreational cannabis dispensary in Schaumburg, Enlightened Schaumburg, will hold its grand opening on Friday, April 30 at 820 E. Golf Road.

    A second recreational cannabis dispensary in Schaumburg, Enlightened Schaumburg, will hold its grand opening on Friday, April 30 at 820 E. Golf Road. Courtesy of Enlightened: Cannabis for People

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/28/2021 11:59 AM

Schaumburg's second recreational marijuana dispensary, Enlightened, will hold its grand opening Friday morning while an affiliated Mount Prospect location will emerge in June from the rebranding of a dispensary that had been exclusively medical.

Enlightened Schaumburg is at 820 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg, while Enlightened Mount Prospect is at 2015 E. Euclid Ave. in Mount Prospect.

 

The COVID-safe grand opening of Enlightened Schaumburg will begin at 9 a.m. April 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by food and entertainment throughout the day. A percentage of total sales from April 30 through May 2 will be donated to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.

With approximately 4,500 square feet of retail space, Enlightened Schaumburg will serve as the brand's Illinois flagship store.

The medical marijuana dispensary New Age Care, which has served patients in Mount Prospect since 2015, is being rebranded to be another Enlightened location in the Northwest suburbs.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Schaumburg approves third pot shop farther west
Related Article
Schaumburg approves third pot shop farther west
 
Schaumburg approves second pot dispensary along Golf Road
Related Article
Schaumburg approves second pot dispensary along Golf Road
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 