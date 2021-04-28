Second marijuana dispensary in Schaumburg opening Friday

A second recreational cannabis dispensary in Schaumburg, Enlightened Schaumburg, will hold its grand opening on Friday, April 30 at 820 E. Golf Road. Courtesy of Enlightened: Cannabis for People

Schaumburg's second recreational marijuana dispensary, Enlightened, will hold its grand opening Friday morning while an affiliated Mount Prospect location will emerge in June from the rebranding of a dispensary that had been exclusively medical.

Enlightened Schaumburg is at 820 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg, while Enlightened Mount Prospect is at 2015 E. Euclid Ave. in Mount Prospect.

The COVID-safe grand opening of Enlightened Schaumburg will begin at 9 a.m. April 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by food and entertainment throughout the day. A percentage of total sales from April 30 through May 2 will be donated to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.

With approximately 4,500 square feet of retail space, Enlightened Schaumburg will serve as the brand's Illinois flagship store.

The medical marijuana dispensary New Age Care, which has served patients in Mount Prospect since 2015, is being rebranded to be another Enlightened location in the Northwest suburbs.