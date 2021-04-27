Bolingbrook man gets 6 months for fatal street racing crash in Bartlett

A Bolingbrook man whose street racing caused a crash that killed two people was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail.

DuPage County prosecutors had asked for a 12-year prison sentence for Jordan Gant for the Sept. 25, 2018, crash on Stearns Road in Bartlett.

"I'm truly sorry for my involvement in this situation," said Gant, calling it a mistake. He said he prays for the families of the victims every day.

The judge took into account that Gant had no previous criminal history.

Gant's mother and the senior pastor of the church they attend testified that Gant is someone who cares about other people and volunteers at the church and charitable organizations.

Assistant State's Attorney Amanda Meindl said that was irrelevant.

"I would bet a million dollars the defendant never drove in the church parking lot the way he did on Sept. 25, 2018," she said. "This was no mistake."

Gant was driving a Chevrolet Camaro at 93 mph in the dark at 5:30 a.m., according to authorities. He drove through a construction zone and wove through traffic while he was racing Uriel Zenteno, 25, of West Chicago.

They were westbound on Stearns Road approaching Munger Road when Zenteno, who authorities say was driving more than 100 mph, lost control of his Chevrolet Cobalt and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting two vehicles.

The crash killed Chris Arbeen, 43, and Miguel Flores, 23.

Gant and Zenteno were both charged with reckless homicide and aggravated street racing. Gant pleaded guilty in December to aggravated street racing, and the reckless homicide charges were dropped.

Zenteno still awaits trial. His next court date is June 3.