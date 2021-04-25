Bloomingdale man dies in Campton Hills crash

Editor's note: This story has been changed to correct the town of the man who died in this crash. Alexander Pendzinski was from Bloomingdale.

A Bloomingdale man is dead after a three-car collision in Campton Hills, according to police officials.

Just before 12:40 p.m., Campton Hills police officers responded to the scene of the crash. One of the drivers, 29-year-old Bloomingdale resident Alexander Pendzinski, was declared dead at the scene.

A second driver, Julie Sobieski of Campton Hills, was flown by flight-for-life helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Her condition is unknown, police officials said. The third driver, an Elburn resident, was unharmed.

The crash occurred on Route 38 near Garfield Road when Pendzinski attempted to pass the third driver while headed west on Route 38. He collided with Sobieski's vehicle while she was traveling east.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing. Campton Hills police are asking any witnesses to the crash to call them at (630) 584-0330.