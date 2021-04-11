We celebrated Easter, donated blood, made new friends and got more vaccines in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 3-9, 2021.
Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Willow Creek in South Barrington as part of the church's Easter weekend celebration. Hundreds of soft toy eggs were dropped over Parking Lot D on the church campus from a helicopter, while another 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for an Easter egg hunt.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Owner Luane Gabuzzi, left, takes a photo of Carrie Falkenhayn, middle, and her daughter, Bridget, both of Glenview, who stopped for an ice cream cone at Glenview Dairy Bar in Glenview before going to the Chicago Cubs baseball game. Glenview Dairy Bar opened for the season at 10:30 Saturday morning.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Blood donor Jynine Czarny, of Arlington Heights has now given blood two times in her life. This time at the DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen in Vernon Hills. Red Cross team member Jose Bernal is about to collect a pint of their 46 pint goal. Mike Aukerman, CEO for DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen dressed up the blood donation center in a Jimmy Buffett, Jamaican type theme with fake birds on palm trees and tropical music playing in the background, all to calm the nerves of people giving blood,
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
