 

We celebrated Easter, donated blood, made new friends and got more vaccines in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 3-9, 2021.

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted4/11/2021 3:00 PM

Take a friend as you walk through The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 3-9, 2021.

Elgin Police Commander Eric Echeverria walks through the halls with Chase, the department's new comfort dog.
  Elgin Police Commander Eric Echeverria walks through the halls with Chase, the department's new comfort dog.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Wren Berger, VP of Retail Sales, talks with Chamber of Commerce members as the Windy City Cannabis dispensary opens Thursday morning on Rt. 31 in Carpentersville.
  Wren Berger, VP of Retail Sales, talks with Chamber of Commerce members as the Windy City Cannabis dispensary opens Thursday morning on Rt. 31 in Carpentersville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Pamela Ruos votes at the Glenview Park Center on Election Day Tuesday.
  Pamela Ruos votes at the Glenview Park Center on Election Day Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Willow Creek in South Barrington as part of the church's Easter weekend celebration. Hundreds of soft toy eggs were dropped over Parking Lot D on the church campus from a helicopter, while another 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for an Easter egg hunt.
  Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Willow Creek in South Barrington as part of the church's Easter weekend celebration. Hundreds of soft toy eggs were dropped over Parking Lot D on the church campus from a helicopter, while another 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for an Easter egg hunt.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Andrea Christl, 6, of Des Plaines gathers eggs with her dad, Eric, during the Des Plaines Park District's floating Easter egg hunt at the Prairie Lakes Aquatic Center Saturday, April 3, 2021.
  Andrea Christl, 6, of Des Plaines gathers eggs with her dad, Eric, during the Des Plaines Park District's floating Easter egg hunt at the Prairie Lakes Aquatic Center Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
People listen to song Easter services at Willow Creek Saturday April 3, 2021 in Huntley.
  People listen to song Easter services at Willow Creek Saturday April 3, 2021 in Huntley.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Maine South's Luke Kracik, left, fumbles a Glenbrook North punt in front of Glenbrook North's Nick Ullrich during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. The ball was recovered by Glenbrook North's Sam Dawson.
  Maine South's Luke Kracik, left, fumbles a Glenbrook North punt in front of Glenbrook North's Nick Ullrich during Saturday's game in Park Ridge. The ball was recovered by Glenbrook North's Sam Dawson.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Items for the Ecker Center for Mental Health's upcoming "Sale of Sales" are crowded in to Kay Catlin's office in Elgin.
  Items for the Ecker Center for Mental Health's upcoming "Sale of Sales" are crowded in to Kay Catlin's office in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Owner Luane Gabuzzi, left, takes a photo of Carrie Falkenhayn, middle, and her daughter, Bridget, both of Glenview, who stopped for an ice cream cone at Glenview Dairy Bar in Glenview before going to the Chicago Cubs baseball game. Glenview Dairy Bar opened for the season at 10:30 Saturday morning.
  Owner Luane Gabuzzi, left, takes a photo of Carrie Falkenhayn, middle, and her daughter, Bridget, both of Glenview, who stopped for an ice cream cone at Glenview Dairy Bar in Glenview before going to the Chicago Cubs baseball game. Glenview Dairy Bar opened for the season at 10:30 Saturday morning.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Blood donor Jynine Czarny, of Arlington Heights has now given blood two times in her life. This time at the DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen in Vernon Hills. Red Cross team member Jose Bernal is about to collect a pint of their 46 pint goal. Mike Aukerman, CEO for DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen dressed up the blood donation center in a Jimmy Buffett, Jamaican type theme with fake birds on palm trees and tropical music playing in the background, all to calm the nerves of people giving blood,
  Blood donor Jynine Czarny, of Arlington Heights has now given blood two times in her life. This time at the DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen in Vernon Hills. Red Cross team member Jose Bernal is about to collect a pint of their 46 pint goal. Mike Aukerman, CEO for DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen dressed up the blood donation center in a Jimmy Buffett, Jamaican type theme with fake birds on palm trees and tropical music playing in the background, all to calm the nerves of people giving blood,
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A pass to Glenbrook North's Luke Henry gets broken up by the Maine South defense during Saturday's game in Park Ridge.
  A pass to Glenbrook North's Luke Henry gets broken up by the Maine South defense during Saturday's game in Park Ridge.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rich Sawyer, of South Elgin winces as he gets his Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday at the new Elgin mass vaccination site at the Eastside Recreation Center.
  Rich Sawyer, of South Elgin winces as he gets his Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday at the new Elgin mass vaccination site at the Eastside Recreation Center.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Saint Viator's Conrad Glodz (9) and St. Patrick's Xavier Gamez collide while going for the ball during Wednesday's boys soccer game in Arlington Heights.
  Saint Viator's Conrad Glodz (9) and St. Patrick's Xavier Gamez collide while going for the ball during Wednesday's boys soccer game in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 