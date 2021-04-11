We celebrated Easter, donated blood, made new friends and got more vaccines in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 3-9, 2021.

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Blood donor Jynine Czarny, of Arlington Heights has now given blood two times in her life. This time at the DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen in Vernon Hills. Red Cross team member Jose Bernal is about to collect a pint of their 46 pint goal. Mike Aukerman, CEO for DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen dressed up the blood donation center in a Jimmy Buffett, Jamaican type theme with fake birds on palm trees and tropical music playing in the background, all to calm the nerves of people giving blood,