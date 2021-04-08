Algonquin fire displaces three families from homes

A Wednesday night fire at an Algonquin townhouse complex left three families displaced from their homes.

Units from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District were dispatched to the 2600 block of Williamsburg Drive at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night and discovered a fire at the front of a multiunit home. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, according to authorities.

All occupants of the building were evacuated by the time the fire units arrived at the scene but the three families were displaced due to the fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

Fire personnel from 10 surrounding departments assisted the Algonquin-LITH Fire Protection District in putting out the fire.