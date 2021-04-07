Two charged in fight at political rally in Schaumburg

Schaumburg police have arrested two men on battery charges stemming from a fight that broke out during a political rally late last month at Meacham and Golf roads.

The confrontation occurred about 12:20 p.m. March 27, as about 150 people gathered for the planned rally and 10 others held a counterprotest at the intersection, police said.

Police officers watching nearby saw three people involved in the altercation and intervened to separate them, according to police.

Christian Carlsen, 44, of Streamwood, was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery. Carlsen later posted bond and was released.

Schaumburg police continued to investigate and on Tuesday arrested Edgar J. Delatorre, 33, of Chicago on a misdemeanor battery charge. He also posted bond and was released. Police said Carlsen and Delatorre were on opposite sides of the protest. Evidence is still being reviewed and additional arrests are pending, police said. Rallies, typically featuring pro-Donald Trump and anti-Donald Trump groups, have become a weekly occurrence at the heavily traveled intersection since September. On prior occasions, police investigated after a participant on one side slapped a cellphone from the hands of a protester on the other side, and when some from the anti-Trump group threw eggs toward the opposite corner.

"People who assemble in a manner that creates disorder or other law violations are not welcome in Schaumburg," police Chief Bill Wolf said in an announcement of the arrests. "Although providing security at these events has a significant impact on our resources, the Schaumburg Police Department will diligently enforce all laws and ordinances to ensure the village continues to remain a safe and peaceful community."

In many instances, officials communicate with event organizers to provide clear guidance about what is and what is not allowed during peaceful assemblies, police said.

Due to recent issues involving some participants, area businesses have signed "No Trespass" agreements to keep protesters off their property.