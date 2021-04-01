Police looking for missing Mount Prospect woman

Mount Prospect resident Anna Dankova is missing and authorities are looking for her. Courtesy of Mount Prospect police

Mount Prospect police are asking the public's assistance in finding a woman who was last seen early this morning.

Anna Dankova, 31, walked away from her home at about 3 a.m. on the 1900 block of Tano Lane in Mount Prospect, police said. The closest major intersection to the home is Camp McDonald Road and River Road/Route 45.

Dankova was last seen wearing a light-colored dress, shawl and possibly slippers.

"We are concerned for her safety due to how she is dressed and the cold weather," police said in a news release.

Local area police and fire departments currently conducting searches in the area, police said.

Anyone with information that could help find Dankova should call 911.