Police looking for missing Mount Prospect woman
Updated 4/1/2021 2:10 PM
Mount Prospect police are asking the public's assistance in finding a woman who was last seen early this morning.
Anna Dankova, 31, walked away from her home at about 3 a.m. on the 1900 block of Tano Lane in Mount Prospect, police said. The closest major intersection to the home is Camp McDonald Road and River Road/Route 45.
Dankova was last seen wearing a light-colored dress, shawl and possibly slippers.
"We are concerned for her safety due to how she is dressed and the cold weather," police said in a news release.
Local area police and fire departments currently conducting searches in the area, police said.
Anyone with information that could help find Dankova should call 911.
