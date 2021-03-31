Kane County Fair returning to St. Charles this summer

The Kane County Fair is returning this summer after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Herald file photo, 2011

The Kane County Fair, canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is coming back this summer.

The fair's board of directors made the announcement Wednesday that the festival will return July 14-18 at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Last year's cancellation ended a stretch of 151 straight years of holding the fair.

"Obviously the COVID business seems like it's getting better with the vaccine and people getting shots," said Kane County Fair Board President Larry Breon. "There's a lot of things changing. We're one year down the road and it seems like we're in a better situation.

"And you can't wait until the last minute, so we've got to start planning on it," he said.

With the event still four months away, Breon said they're expecting to enforce the usual COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitizing and hand-washing stations throughout the fairgrounds. As more people become vaccinated between now and then, though, he's hoping some of the policies will be relaxed.

Breon noted the Kane County Flea Market returned at the beginning of March and served as a good testing ground for safely handling crowds in the fairground space.

"It seems like things are working," Breon said. "We're all kind of going with the idea of moving forward. Things could change. Just because we say we're going forward now, the only thing that's for sure is that nothing's for sure."

Breon noted the traditional support of the Illinois Extension 4-H Development Program, Fantasy Amusements, the vendors, entertainers, exhibitors and Kane County farm families in aiding the fair's return.

The Kane County Fair website already has a list of planned events and activities including an appearance by the Illinois State Pullers, bull-riding exhibitions and a demolition derby. Breon said they're still in the process of booking musical acts and other events.

Tickets for the Kane County Fair can be purchased at www.kanecountyfair.com.

"People have been penned up for a while," Breon said. "Hopefully this will make everyone feel better."