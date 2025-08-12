Two dead, one critically injured in early morning Streamwood house fire

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following an early morning house fire Tuesday on the 1200 block of North Green Meadows Boulevard in Streamwood. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following an early morning house fire in Streamwood today.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 1:15 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Green Meadows Boulevard. Witnesses reported residents were potentially trapped inside, fire officials said.

The fire was located in the basement of the two-story, single-family house.

Firefighters rescued three people from the home. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful on two of the residents, while a third was transported to a hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though fire officials don’t believe it to be suspicious.

Damage was estimated at about $150,000.

