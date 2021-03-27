Willowbrook man charged with injuring three officers in courtroom

A Willowbrook man has been charged with injuring three DuPage County sheriff's deputies following a hearing on a domestic violence case against him Friday morning in a Wheaton courtroom, authorities said.

Bond was set at $150,000 for Marcus Jenkins, 31, who was charged with three felony counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer and causing injury after he allegedly flailed his arms and kicked his legs as officers tried to take Jenkins into custody following his hearing.

Authorities said the three officers were evaluated and treated for unspecified injuries. The next court appearance for Jenkins is next Friday.

"I'm thankful our professional deputies were able to resolve this with a minimum use of force and no serious injuries to our deputies or suspect," DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement.