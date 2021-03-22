Authorities identify McHenry man as Schaumburg crash victim

A 49-year-old McHenry man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as the person killed Sunday in a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Schaumburg.

The medical examiner's report indicates Frederikas Suchaverskis was killed in the collision in the intersection of the eastbound lanes of Golf Road and National Parkway just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Schaumburg police said another person was seriously injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital.

It's unclear if Suchaverskis was the motorcyclist or in the vehicle.

Images from the scene of the crash show the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.