Rudy Aranda: 2021 candidate for Addison Elementary District 4 board

Eight candidates are running for four, 4-year terms on the Addison Elementary District 4 board of trustees in the April 6 election.

They are incumbents Rudy Aranda, Zack Frangidakis and Jeremiah Lange, and challengers Taso Triantafillos, Eduardo Castillo Perez, Daniel Alexander Medina, Ellen M. Finizio and Christen Bollig. Finizio did not respond to the questionnaire.

The Daily Herald asked each candidate about issues facing the district and how they would contribute to its progress.

In-person early voting with paper ballots is now available at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Building 5, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. In-person early voting with touch-screen voting begins March 22 at locations throughout the county. Learn more at www.dupageco.org/earlyvoting/.

Bio

Town: Addison

Age: 39

Occupation: Account manager, field sales, Sentry Insurance

Civic involvement: Addison District 4 school board member; park district soccer coach

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: Transparency and being budget conscious. Having kids in the school system, I think it's important for parents to know how the district uses their tax dollars.

Q: How would you grade the current school board on its response to the pandemic? Why?

A: Excellent! We adopted to all CDC guidelines but maintained openness to parents' opinion.

Q: How do you view your role in confronting the pandemic: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state authorities?

A: I believe we have to be respectful of everyone's opinion. We have to engage in dialogue with fellow board members, teachers, or parents allowing for an excellent platform of idea exchange.

Q: Did your district continue to adequately serve students during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to continue providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: I think the board did an excellent job shifting gears during a pandemic to accommodate both students and teachers. Everyone learned the true value of remote learning.

Q: Do you have a plan on how to safely and effectively conduct classes in the spring? What have you learned from the fall semester that you would change in the spring?

A: I would continue in the same path of giving parents the options to select what is best for their child -- whether remote learning or hybrid. I would like to have ALL kids back in school learning by 2021-2022 academic year.

Q: What is your position on allowing high school sports to continue during the pandemic? Be specific.

A: I think with the correct measures, the majority of sports can continue as it is important to the health and well-being of students. I look forward to more sports becoming available to students as spring approaches.