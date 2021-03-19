Diane G. Hill: 2021 candidate for Harper College board of trustees

Bio

City: Inverness

Age: 76

Occupation: Speech language pathologist; University lecturer retired from Northwestern University

Civic involvement: Board member Northwest Community Hospital; advisory board of WINGS; advisory council of The Bridge Youth and Family Services; board member Augustana College

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I have dual passions: Helping students of any age achieve success, and serving the community to help assure equal access to services and opportunities promoting health and well-being. Serving as a trustee of Harper College has provided a platform for sharing my experiences and perspectives from both a career in higher education and volunteer service throughout the district. Over the last 10 years, Harper has gained a reputation for championing student success. The board has supported innovations in teaching, advising, increasing student connectivity with faculty and upgrading supportive services and scholarships. These initiatives have contributed to a significant increase in persistence, completion and graduation outcomes. However, there is much more to be done. I hope to assist Harper in continuing to remove barriers to student success such as struggling with finances, balancing work and school attendance, and basic needs such as food and transportation. I want to help assure the community that Harper will continue to be well governed, fiscally strong, innovative and well positioned to work through current and future challenges. A strong board is essential for future success.

Q: How would you grade the current school board on its response to the pandemic? Why?

A: I would give Harper high marks for its response. The college leadership working closely with the board as it planned for the decision to close the campus to in person learning on March 17, 2020. Throughout the pandemic, health and safety of students, faculty and staff have been at the center of all decision making. With the assistance of the Academy of Teaching Excellence and online teaching seminars, the faculty quickly pivoted to a distance learning format. Extensive planning was undertaken to limit the use of facilities to essential staff with few entrances and exits available. Upon entrance temperature checks, COVID questions, and electronic monitoring of entrance and exiting were provided. With close attention to science related to COVID, data from the area and guidelines from the CDC, IDPH and Cook County plans were made to open labs in July, and again in the fall, to allow students to complete course assignments with fewer than nine students plus faculty employing physical distancing and mask wearing. Faculty and staff have made numerous contacts with students to check on overall well-being as well as assuring they kept on track. Students have been kept engaged.

Q: Did your district continue to adequately serve students during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to continue providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: The Harper Community has served students remarkably well. All curriculum and course work was maintained even as remote learning was instituted. The faculty and staff made hundreds of calls to check in with students and keep them on track with needed information about financial aid, registration and advising. Chromebooks and hot spots for wireless interface were provided for students without access. Hawks Care ramped up its emergency aid to students for basic needs. The college and community combined contributions to provide funding for students applying for larger emergency grants. Counseling services were expanded with the opportunity for 24/7 assistance. Labs were reopened when possible to assure students kept pace with technical, health career and academic requirements. In district tuition for students who worked within district boundaries but had lost jobs were allowed to continue with reduced tuition. Communication channels through a special webpage and social media kept students up to date with information about COVID-19. The college deployed 2.7 million dollars of CARES Act funding to 4,400 students each receiving $614. Students have been well served.

Q: Do you have a plan on how to safely and effectively conduct classes in the spring? What have you learned from the fall semester that you would change in the spring?

A: Spring semester is well under way with classes offered remotely with a new opportunity for online/real time courses as an option. Once again, it is hoped that students can return for on-campus labs after March 14. The safety protocols employed on campus and self reporting of faculty and staff were effective. No campus transmission of COVID was reported. All safety measures and restricted student traffic with limited access points will continue. A new electronic self-reporting form will be implemented during spring semester. The Communications team continues to work with the COVID-19 Network of Teams to update communication channels explaining how Harper is serving students remotely. Plans are being made for summer and fall semesters depending upon guidelines and available data. Harper leadership has shown a commitment to a phased approach to returning to campus. For example, in early February, the Building M pool reopened for the Palatine Park District swim team lane training. Later in the month, community members may return to using the pool using a reservation system. After March 15, Harper will review bringing back low risk athletics and more on-campus opportunities.

Q: In tough economic times, many students (and working professionals) turn to a community college for its educational value. How do you ensure that a person's financial sacrifice results in an educational benefit?

A: Harper is committed to its mission of "providing quality, affordable and accessible education." Students may realize some of all of the benefits outlined here. Begin College Ready: Because of close working relationships with our K-12 partners students may complete dual credits that may shorten courses need for completion and may enroll in the Promise Program to earn two years of free tuition at Harper. Expert advising: Early on select a learning pathway, complete an educational plan and check in to stay on track. Course work: Engage with faculty committed to student success and teaching excellence. Transfer to a 4-year institution: Articulation agreements with both public and private schools makes it a relatively seamless process. Complete certificates: Certificate programs are designed in collaboration with business to match training with jobs. Financial planning: Harper is committed to keeping tuition manageable and a tuition freeze will continue through 2022. Financial assistance opportunities provided 9,700 students a total of 27 million dollars in scholarships, grants and tuition waivers in the 2018-19 academic year. College to Career: Harper transforms individual lives.

Q: From the college's point of view, what budget issues will your district have to confront and what measures do you support to address them? If you believe cuts are necessary, what programs and expenses should be reduced or eliminated? On the income side, do you support any tax or fee increases?

A: Over 10 years ago, through a collaboration with the entire college community, Harper set forth a financial policy to operate through sound financial policies in line with maintaining a triple AAA Bond Rating. On Feb. 10, 2021, Moody's reaffirmed this rating with a stable outlook noting the college's low reliance on state of Illinois funding and plan to close out 2021 in June with a surplus. The benefit to the community is notable as interest charged on Harper's obligations is significantly reduced with this rating. Budget cuts are not anticipated at this time. All position vacancies are carefully reviewed before being replaced and comprehensive program reviews take place on a multiyear cycle. Financial planning is done annually with a five-year projection. Enrollment is expected to be flat for the next few cycles and the impact will need to be carefully monitored. In the near term, funding from the CARES Act and the more recently passed CRRSA Act will lessen the impact of reduced tuition income. Strong fiscal stewardship is a top priority for the Harper board.