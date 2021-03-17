Morton Arboretum delays 'Human+Nature' art opening

The Morton Arboretum has pushed back the April 9 opening of artist Daniel Popper's art exhibition "Human+Nature" due to pandemic-related shipping delays. Pictured is Popper's towering installation "Ven a la Luz" ("Come into Light") when it was installed in 2018 in Tulum, Mexico. Courtesy of Phoebe Montague

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle has postponed its planned April 9 opening of South African artist Daniel Popper's "Human+Nature" exhibition.

Pandemic-related shipping delays were cited as the reason. The outdoor exhibit is to feature five large-scale art sculptures with earthen elements situated amid the arboretum's mature tree collections.

The new opening date is to be announced later this spring.

The arboretum's previous outdoor exhibition, "Troll Hunt," was extended into 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and officially closed on Jan. 31.

For more information, visit mortonarb.org.