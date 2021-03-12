Vaccine for 65+ Wednesday at Schaumburg Convention Center

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

Those who register must show proof both of being 65 or older and of residency in one of these towns: Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wheeling. They also must be available for a second shot on Wednesday, April 7.

The event is a partnership with Jewel/Osco and members of JEMS (the Northwest Suburban Illinois Joint Emergency Management System), who have secured doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Registrations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be completed by clicking here. Appointments are required and telephone registration is not available.