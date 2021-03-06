1,000 vaccinated at event at Big Hollow School in Grant Township

Darlene Schmalzer, 88, at the Grant Township March 5 special vaccine clinic. She lives on Long Lake with her son Dennis Schmalzer, who drove her to the clinic. Courtesy of Susan Pribyl

Grant Township and Leisure Village residents line up to be vaccinated at the Big Hollow School gym on Friday. Courtesy of Judy Martini

About 1,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 Friday at a pop-up event in Ingleside for people over age 65 residing in Grant Township and Leisure Village. People who were disabled and a few first responders and essential workers also were vaccinated.

The six-hour event at the Big Hollow School gym was sponsored by sponsored by Lake County Board member Judy Martini, Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit, Grant Township Supervisor Kay Starostovic, Fox Lake Trustee Bernice Konwent and the school.

"It was a wonderful event and actually brought tears to my eyes to see so many elderly relieved that they were finally getting the help they needed," Martini said.