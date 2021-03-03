Two men charged in 12 violent robberies in suburbs, city

Authorities say this photo that was posted on social media shows Falandis Russell displaying money stolen from a series of robberies in Chicago and the suburbs. Courtesy of the U.S. attorney's office

Two men from Chicago were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring to commit 12 violent robberies in Chicago and the suburbs, including pawnshops in Arlington Heights, Round Lake Beach and Streamwood, authorities said Wednesday.

Falandis Russell, 25, was in custody Wednesday afternoon, while Terrance Williams, 24, had been released on bond, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago.

Authorities say the armed robberies netted $305,000 in jewelry as well as more than $22,000 in cash.

Among the suburban robberies Russell and Williams are accused of committing was the Jan. 22 holdup at the Arlington Heights EZ Pawn on the 1700 block of West Algonquin Road.

Authorities say Russell and others robbed the Streamwood EZ Pawn on the 900 block of East Irving Park Road on Jan. 19, and the indictment also alleges that Russell, Williams and others robbed the Round Lake Beach EZ Pawn on the 300 block of West Rollins Road on Oct. 13, 2020.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Russell, Williams and others robbed the Helzberg Diamonds on the 600 block of East Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, the news release said.