Bensenville man charged with robbing 3 convenience stores, threatening to kill clerk

A Bensenville man is held without bail on charges he robbed convenience stores in December and January, tied up two clerks and threatened to kill another.

Marquelle Williams, 38, of the 600 block of South York Road, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm, armed habitual criminal and aggravated unlawful restraint in connection with robberies in Wood Dale, near Lombard and in Addison, authorities said.

A 7-Eleven store at 311 E. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, was robbed at 12:42 p.m. Jan. 7, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. A clerk told police a man with dreadlocks entered, bought an item, then showed a gun with an extended ammunition magazine. The man told her to open cash registers. He took $1,033 and ordered her to lie on the floor and bound her hands with a zip tie.

Williams is also charged with robbing a 7-Eleven at 2S651 Lloyd Ave. near Lombard at 3:05 a.m. Dec. 19. Authorities say he took $500 from registers, ordered the clerk to lie on the floor, hit the man twice in the shoulder, then tied his arms behind his back. Williams took the cash and 55 packs of cigarettes, according to the news release.

Williams is also charged with robbing a Speedway gasoline station store at 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at 701 E. Lake St., Addison. Authorities say a man with dreadlocks walked in, poured himself a cup of coffee, walked behind the counter and held a gun to the clerk's waist, saying "Do you want to die? Open the drawer and give me all the money."

He ordered her to open a safe. When she said she was not able, he again held the gun to her and asked if she wanted to die, according to the release.

If convicted of all counts, Williams faces a sentence of 21 to 60 years in prison.

Authorities say they searched Williams' residence Feb. 9 and found a gun with an extended magazine, ammunition, zip ties, a dreadlocks wig and clothing and shoes they believe he wore during the robberies.

The news release said Williams was on parole on a Cook County armed robbery case.