Glenview complaint leads to Bloomingdale man's arrest on sex charges

Investigators searched a 72-year-old Bloomingdale man's residence and charged him with multiple felonies Wednesday after a complaint that he was having sexually explicit conversations with a 14-year-old from Glenview, authorities said.

Alan Lee Sisson, who lives on the 0-100 block of Fontaine Court in Bloomingdale, was arrested without incident at 7 a.m. and charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, child pornography in video and still images, grooming and indecent solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Glenview Police Department.

Glenview police worked with members of the Internet Crimes Against Children to investigate Sisson for nearly five months, the news release said. The Illinois attorney general's office and the Bloomingdale Police Department also assisted.

Sisson is scheduled to appear Thursday at bond hearing in Skokie.