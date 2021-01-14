Army Corps extends comment period on trucking firm's proposed headquarters in Schaumburg

A rendering of a building on Experior Transporrt's proposed headquarters at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the public comment period to Jan. 29 for its review of the wetland mitigation requested for Alsip-based Experior Transport's proposed new headquarters at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg.

The Army Corps has also informed neighbors of the 55-acre site that information packets will be re-sent after it was suggested that not all affected households received them last month.

Schaumburg village officials have said their comprehensive review of the project and hearing of public comment will occur after the Army Corps' part of the process -- largely focused on the wetland impact -- has been concluded.