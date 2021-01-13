One killed, three injured in Wauconda Township crash

A 59-year-old McHenry man was killed when the van he was driving was struck by a semitrailer truck during a three-vehicle pileup Wednesday morning in Wauconda Township, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff's police said the crash occurred at about 8:05 a.m., when a 24-year-old man from Ingleside driving a 2018 Chevrolet Trax south on Wilson Road failed to stop at the sign at Route 60 and pulled into the path of a westbound Peterbilt truck.

The truck, driven by a 50-year-old Berwyn man, hit the Chevrolet and then struck an eastbound Ram ProMaster Van driven by the McHenry man, sheriff's police said.

The van's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed.

A 31-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin man riding in the van, as well as the drivers of the Chevrolet and the truck, were taken to area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.