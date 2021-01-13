Believe Project: $100 to help mom who was living in car

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Richard Weigel of Lisle.

He wants to give the money to a mother with two children. Here is an excerpt of his story:

"She's a domestic abuse victim, has two small kids and was living in a car. Our organization, Daybreak, was able to find an apartment for her and the kids. But she has a long way to go to get back on her feet and be self-supporting."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.