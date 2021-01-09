"This is a way of life for me': Wood Dale veteran serves others

Vietnam-era Army veteran Angel Salas volunteers his time and contractor skills to re-sand and finish the second-floor gallery of the Trickster Cultural Center in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Trickster Cultural Center

Angel Salas, right, and his son Gabriel -- both contractors -- volunteer their services to install a television and sound system for a new exhibit at the Trickster Cultural Center in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Trickster Cultural Center

Angel Salas, right, helps collect food donations for veterans in need, along with Joe Podlasek, chief executive officer of the Trickster Cultural Center in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Trickster Cultural Center

Angel Salas is a Vietnam-era Army veteran from Wood Dale who assists others -- including fellow veterans -- through his volunteerism at the Trickster Cultural Center in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Trickster Cultural Center

Angel Salas, a Vietnam-era Army veteran and member of the Native American Lakota Nation, continues to serve his community -- including fellow veterans -- through the Trickster Cultural Center in Schaumburg.

For the 70-year-old Wood Dale resident and father of nine, assisting others in need is a high priority. He attributes that mainly to the spirituality he received from his parents and grandparents and that he has passed on to his children.

"There are so many different ways we can help people," he said. "You humble yourself to serve people."

Among the ways he's helped at the Trickster Center is through the skills he acquired as a contractor for the business his late brother began 40 years ago.

Projects have included building a bigger and better kitchen at the center on Roselle Road, constructing displays for new exhibits, redoing the floors and cleaning the walls.

Last year, Salas began taking part in a new endeavor at Trickster -- collecting and distributing food for veterans stuck at home due to the pandemic.

He's also organized talking circles, which help participants heal mental and behavioral issues by sharing their experiences with others.

Among the other Lakota practices he follows is the use of sweat lodges as places to pray and cure health problems.

Salas is a sun dance chief and used to travel to countries as far away as Peru and Switzerland, sharing traditional ceremonies with spiritual people of other cultural backgrounds.

"I think as spiritual people we can tap into each other's energy all over the world and respect each other," he said. "We understand there's one creator, with many names."

Salas, originally from Del Rio, Texas, came to the Chicago area with his family in 1967 at the age of 17.

He was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1970 and served until 1973, being stationed with both the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas, and then with an engineering company in Germany.

Though Salas never deployed to Vietnam, he remembers wishing at the time he would have been. But he said he learned a lot at every place he was stationed, and came to see how the lives of those who had gone to Vietnam were changed by the experience.

Salas said he is pleased that there are more mental health services available today to soldiers who have had combat experience than during World War II or Vietnam, but he believe recent veterans aren't receiving the respect they deserve.

He feels a deep kinship with all veterans and traces his interest in volunteerism to his forebears.

"This is a way of life for me," Salas said. "My parents and grandparents were always like that. I'm 70 years old and I still remember the words of my grandparents. ... We will continue. When I'm gone, I believe my children will carry on what I'm doing."

