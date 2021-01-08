Schaumburg firm fires CEO for role in storming Capitol

Capitol police officers stand Thursday outside of fencing that was installed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds in Washington. Two men from the Northwest suburbs were among those charged in connection with protests and riots at the Capitol the day before. Associated Press

Brad Rukstales was fired as president/CEO of the Schaumburg-based Cogensia marketing firm on Friday. He was among those arrested and charged with unlawful entry following rioting at the Capitol on Wednesday. Rukstales apologized for his role in the fracas. Send2Press Newswire photo

A Schaumburg tech firm fired its president/CEO Friday after he was among those arrested as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Bradley Rukstales, the head of data analytics marketing firm Cogensia, had been placed on a leave of absence Thursday, before the company's board of directors decided to terminate him.

Joel Schiltz, Cogensia's senior vice president and chief operating officer, was named acting CEO.

"This decision was made because Rukstales' actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia," Schiltz said in a statement. "Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well."

Rukstales, 52, of Inverness, was among the dozens arrested and charged in the aftermath of the riots Wednesday in Washington. After being charged Thursday by U.S. Capitol Police with unlawful entry, Rukstales released a statement calling it "the single worst personal decision of my life."

"In a moment of extremely poor judgment following the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, I followed hundreds of others through an open set of doors to the Capitol building to see what was taking place inside," Rukstales wrote. "My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so. Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington.

"I offer my sincere apologies for my indiscretion, and I deeply regret that my actions have brought embarrassment to my family, colleagues, friends and fellow countrymen," he continued. "I have no excuse for my actions and wish that I could take them back."

When Rukstales was placed on leave Thursday, Cogensia officials said they would assess the situation further, adding, "Mr. Rukstales' actions were his own; he was not acting on behalf of our company, nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm."

Federal campaign finance records show Rukstales has been a big donor to President Donald Trump and Republican causes, having donated $25,000 to various committees in 2019 and 2020.

Another man from the Northwest suburbs was also arrested in connection to the events in Washington.

David Fitzgerald, 48, a tattoo artist from Roselle, was charged with unlawful entry on public property and a curfew violation -- both misdemeanors. He was among a group of protesters arrested about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, after Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's curfew had gone into effect at 6 p.m.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, Metropolitan Police Department officers issued at least three warnings to disperse to those gathered near the Peace Circle monument northwest of the Capitol. People were stopped and placed under arrest when they didn't obey the warnings, authorities said.

Fitzgerald pleaded not guilty to the charges in a court appearance Thursday. He didn't respond to a request for comment.

In a video posted by Fitzgerald to his Facebook page just before his arrest, he and others ask officers clad in riot gear where they could exit a barricaded area. In comments to friends who were watching live, Fitzgerald writes, "I'm under arrest," and "Tell my wife."

The video is one of several social media posts by Fitzgerald after his arrival to Washington, including scenes from the Trump rally Wednesday morning and a visit to the Lincoln Memorial the night before.

That night, he videotaped a group singing "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless America" at the foot of the massive statue.

"All is calm," he wrote.

The next morning, as people began to fill the National Mall awaiting Trump's arrival, Fitzgerald wrote, "Unbelievable. Like the 4th of July. Party. Love. Waiting for the fireworks."

Later that afternoon, one commenter tells him to be careful, and that there's hundreds of protesters getting inside the Capitol. In a reply to another commenter, he said the scene is "chaos," but that "I'm safe."

Court records show Fitzgerald was ordered to stay out of Washington until his next court date in June.