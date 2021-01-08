Schaumburg firm CEO says he regrets role in storming Capitol

Capitol police officers stand Thursday outside of fencing that was installed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat's electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. Associated Press

Now on a leave of absence as CEO of a Schaumburg tech firm, one of the two Northwest suburban men arrested after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol says he regrets his actions.

Bradley Rukstales, 52, of Inverness, was among the dozens arrested and charged in the aftermath of the riots in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. After being charged Thursday by U.S. Capitol Police with unlawful entry, Rukstales released a statement calling it "the single worst personal decision of my life."

"In a moment of extremely poor judgment following the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, I followed hundreds of others through an open set of doors to the Capitol building to see what was taking place inside," Rukstales wrote. "My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so. Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington.

"I offer my sincere apologies for my indiscretion, and I deeply regret that my actions have brought embarrassment to my family, colleagues, friends and fellow countrymen," he continued. "I have no excuse for my actions and wish that I could take them back."

Rukstales, CEO of data analytics marketing firm Cogensia, was placed on a leave of absence by the company while officials assess the situation further.

"We have been informed that our CEO, Brad Rukstales, participated in the recent Washington, D.C., protests," the company said in a prepared statement. "Mr. Rukstales' actions were his own; he was not acting on behalf of our company, nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm."

Federal campaign finance records show Rukstales has been a big donor to President Donald Trump and Republican causes, having donated thousands through various committees.

Also arrested Wednesday was David Fitzgerald, 48, a tattoo artist from Roselle, who faces curfew violation and unlawful entry charges. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser had imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Fitzgerald posted about the protests on his Facebook page multiple times Wednesday.