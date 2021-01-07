Inverness, Roselle men among those arrested after Capitol riot

Fencing is placed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds Thursday morning in Washington. A throng of Trump supporters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol, disrupting Congress as it counted Electoral College votes. Associated Press

An Inverness man and a Roselle man were among the dozens arrested after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, forcing Congress to stop counting the Electoral College votes confirming Joe Biden's status as president-elect.

Bradley F. Rukstales of Inverness was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, according to a news release from the U.S. Capitol Police. WBEZ reported that Rukstales is the chief executive officer of the consulting company Cogensia, which is based in Schaumburg.

A company spokeswoman told WBEC that Rukstales has been put on a leave of absence pending the company's investigation of the matter.

"Brad was acting as an individual, not as CEO of Cogensia" when he was arrested, the spokeswoman told the radio station. "We're taking it very seriously."

David Fitzgerald, a tattoo artist from Roselle, faces curfew violation and unlawful entry charges. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser had imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Fitzgerald posted about the protests on his Facebook page multiple times Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police department made 68 arrests between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to tweets from the department.