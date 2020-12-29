Images: Remembering those who passed away in a 2020 local notable deaths photo gallery

Courtesy of Schaumburg High School

Gary Scholz, who died Sept. 7, 2020 at the age of 90 after being diagnosed with leukemia, was the athletic director at Schaumburg High School from 1980 to 1989. Before that, he was an assistant coach of a variety of sports, including the boys basketball team for which he and his wife Inge hosted frequent spaghetti dinners. The football field at Schaumburg High School named after him in 1989, when he retired after nearly 20 years of service.