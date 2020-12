Images: Remembering those who passed away in a 2020 local notable deaths photo gallery

Courtesy of Trish Mueller and David Ekey

Glen Ekey lived what he preached. As executive director of the Naperville Park District from 1981 to 1996, his work spilled into his personal life, loved ones say, blending his passion for recreation with his love of bringing people together. He was the brains behind community initiatives -- including the popular Ribfest -- and the driving force behind professional partnerships that stand strong to this day. And he carried his vision and enthusiasm for Naperville into retirement, offering suggestions and acting as a trusted mentor to leaders who followed in his footsteps. Ekey died Oct. 23, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He was 79.