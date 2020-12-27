Images: Daily Herald readers share photos of their pandemic pets
Posted12/27/2020 1:00 AM
In a challenging year filled with fear and uncertainty, many of us found comfort in spending time with our pets. Pet adoptions were up in 2020 at many suburban rescues and shelters. Here's a look at some of the pets brought in homes of Daily Herald readers. We will share a second photo gallery on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Sergio and Emily Velazquez of St. Charles got their 7-month-old Cooper from The Dog Patch in Naperville on August 29. Cooper is a Labrador and pit bull mix and was adopted as an anniversary gift. Cooper was abandoned along a Tennessee road, rescued and delivered to Naperville. He loves to go the dog park and play with the other local pups. His favorite thing is to carry sticks twice his size.
Courtesy of Sergio and Emily Velazquez
The Allison Family of Wheaton named their pandemic puppy Sherlock. Sherlock is a Shetland sheepdog and plays a lot with Ingrid Allison, left, 8, and Greta Allison, 4.
Courtesy of Kathryn Staron
Carter Bangit of Bartlett makes a nice resting spot for their rescued pigeon Skye. Erica Bangit saw the pigeon in their yard while gardening. It was tagged and didn't fly away. They posted a photo on a local Facebook community page asking if anyone had lost a bird. From there they learned it was a domesticated pigeon and that it was in danger outside. The organization of Great Lakes pigeon rescue asked them to try and trap the bird and keep her safe. After a few days they were able to. They tried to find the owner and had her checked by a vet and did a DNA test to determine her gender. They found out she was a girl and that she was a baby pigeon. The owners were never found and they decided to adopt her. The Bangit family also got a dog, Toby, in November.
Courtesy of Erica Bangit
Mark, Joan and Adam Hammel of Wildwood adopted Chewie, short for Chewbaca, from the Animal House Shelter in Huntley in September. They were told Chewie is a terrier/shih tzu mix. The Hammel's had been looking for two years for a dog that wouldn't bother their 10-year-old son's allergies. They said his sweet demeanor and happy spirit has really lifted them up during this time.
Courtesy of Hammel family
Mary and Keith Mikell of Arlington Heights adopted their Beagle mix Koda from Wright Way Rescue in Morton Grove. "We adopted Koda at 12 weeks old at the beginning of the pandemic. She keeps us entertained for hours. She makes a great addition to our family."
Courtesy of Mary and Keith Mikell
Shari Dow of Aurora got their cat, Stella, in September from the West Suburban Humane Society during the COVID-19 pandemci. Stella's name was previously Glory, but their son decided on Stella. They said Stella has adjusted just fine to her new home.
Courtesy of Shari Dow
The Fulkerson of Schaumburg adopted Maggie Maefrom Second City Canine Rescue in October. She came up from Alabama during one of their rescue missions and is a 5-year-old "super mutt" according to her DNA test. Maggie is a mix of Great Pyrenees, Labrador retriever, German shepard and few others. The Fulkerson's are hoping to get Maggie certified to be a companion dog for our special needs son, James.
Courtesy of Danielle Donaldson Photography
The Kim family of Long Grove adopte Eugene in April 2020 from Chicagoland Bully Breed Rescue (CBBR). The family lost a dog in 2019 and said Eugene gave them a much needed lift. They said he's been the loving, cuddly energy we've needed both at the beginning and throughout the pandemic.
Courtesy of Dan Kim
Bethany Foster of Elgin adopted her dog, Pepper, in May from The Barn on Baseline Animal Shelter in Genoa. They are awaiting on DNA results but think she's part Pit Bull and shepherd. Pepper loves squeaky toys, playing fetch and vegetables.
Courtesy of Bethany Foster
Dr. Marc and Rene' Asselmeier of Wheaton got their new Yorkshire terrier, Nashville, from Petland in Bolingbrook late spring. He was named Nashville as that is where the couple took their first trip. Because of the pandemic, they couldn't take a trip to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. So they got a dog instead.
Courtesy of Marc and Rene' Asselmeier
Marjorie Baltazar of Chicago adopted Sebastianfrom Fetching Tails Foundation in Wood Dale in May. He is a husky/shepherd mix and Marjorie says he has the most amazing "Baby Yoda" ears that go in all directions.
Courtesy of Marjorie Baltazar
Bartlett resident JR Bangit with his family's new puppy, Toby, and a rescue pigeon Skye. Erica Bangit saw the pigeon in their yard while gardening. It was tagged and didn't fly away. They posted a photo on a local Facebook community page asking if anyone had lost a bird. From there they learned it was a domesticated pigeon and that it was in danger outside. The organization of Great Lakes pigeon rescue asked them to try and trap the bird and keep her safe. After a few days they were able to. They tried to find the owner and had her checked by a vet and did a DNA test to determine her gender. They found out she was a girl and that she was a baby pigeon. The owners were never found and they decided to adopt her.
Courtesy of Erica Bangit
Carter, Averie and Bennett Bangit with their rescue pigeon, Skye. The Bartlett family found the bird outside of their home and searched for its owner. They were unable to find out where he belongs so the family adopted it.
Courtesy of Erica Bangit
Erika Hoffmann of Chicago got their 1-year-old pandemic puppy, Gianni from an Indiana breeder during the first stay-at-home order.
Courtesy of Erika Hoffmann
Jacqi Fallico of Palatine got her rescue dog, Yokai, from Little Giants Dog Rescue in Lombard. Yokai originally came from Tennessee and now lives in Palatine. "She is the sweetest girl who loves treats, cuddling and playing with friends."
Courtesy of Jacqi Fallico
Rudy Fauscher of Lake in the Hills adopted two dogs from Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoption in Woodstock. Eight-year-old "pit mix" name Pepper was one of the dogs adopted in November.
Courtesy of Rudy Fauscher
Courtesy of Rudy FauscherRudy Fauscher of Lake in the Hills adopted two dogs from Young at Heart Senior Pet Adoption in Woodstock. Ten-year-old puggle named Sunny was one of the dogs brought into Fauscher's home in November.
Vanessa Fort of Crystal Lake adopted two dogs from Fetching Tails Foundation. Paulie is a chocolate lab and Kelso is a yellow lab. Paulie was first fostered then adopted him over the summer and Kelso who was adopted in 2018. They said he's the sweetest dog ever and always wants to be in your lap or cuddling. The dogs have become best friends and they love to run around the backyard, play fetch and chomp on tennis balls.
Courtesy of Vanessa ErFort
The Fuscone family of Prospect heights adopted Maximus, right, from Wright-Way Rescue in September. He is 1 year old and weighs around 77 pounds.
Courtesy of Becky Fuscone
Frank and Julie Geraldi of Hoffman Estates adopted two senior dogs this past summer after the family pet died in June. The dogs Lulu, top, a 6-year-old Yorkshire terrior and Charlie, bottom, a 10-year-old bichon were adopted from Famous Fido's Rescue in Chicago.
Courtesy of Frank and Julie Geraldi
Karen Glover of London, England got their Boston terrier Payton in October. The couple are Chicago Bears fans and named the terrier accordingly.
Courtesy of Karen Glover
Courtesy of Ronald HirschRonald Hirsch of Elgin adopted Eleanor from Fetching Tails Rescue. This is her Halloween party picture from Kountry Kennels in Elgin.
Jerry Jorzak of Arlington Heights rescued Dexter from Fetching Tails Foundation. Dexter is a German shepherd/lab mix.
Courtesy of Jerry Jorzak
Scott Henderson of Schaumburg adopted Bella Ruby from Adopt-A-Husky rescue group. The Siberian husky was adopted in February. They said Bella Ruby has helped them and neighbors get through this very difficult time.
Courtesy of Scott Henderson
Rebecca Krieser of Carpentersville adopted their kitty, Victoria in March. The 1-year-old cat loves to climb and perch on shoulders.
Courtesy of Rebecca Krieser
Former Arlington Heights resident Sara Lavery fostered then adopted Matilda through One Tail at a Time. Matilda is an 11-month-old chow mix who likes to chew sticks and chase squirrels.
Courtesy of Sara Lavery
Lucy Rendler Kaplan of Skokie rescued Charlie during the pandemic. Charlie is originally from Alabama before a friend became a foster. Kaplan then adopted Charlie whose is mostly a pug but has some Chihuahua mixed in.
Courtesy of Lucy Rendler Kaplan
Courtesy of Sue MayedaSue Mayeda of Glen Ellyn has found a lot of happiness in her birds Louie and Lincoln.
Amy Nykaza and Colin Cimmarusti of Barrington captured a nice photo of their 8-month-old dog Ollie on Thanksgiving morning. Ollie was adopted this past summer from Helping Paws Animal Shelter in Woodstock.
Courtesy of Amy Nykaza and Colin Cimmarusti
MaryAnn, Bob and David Ogilvie of Schaumburg adopted Mimi, a 2-year-old maltipoo in August. Mimi was found on Craigslist website. They said Mimi is a people dog, loves to cuddle up next to us and sleeps in bed with any family member who wants company.
Courtesy of Ogilvie family
Jim and Katrina Kuhn of Winfield adopted their 9-month-old cat, Sunny, on November 3 from the Naperville Humane Society.
Courtesy of Jim and Katrina Kuhn
Lauren Opalka's family of Naperville adopted Teddy Olsen in September from Rover Rescue. He is a beagle mix and was born on July 4. The time was right for the family to get a dog as Allison Opalka, 13, has been home more due to remote learning.
Courtesy of Lauren Opalka
Lisa Reporto and AJ Kapcheck of Schaumburg adopted Bonnie in September from Second City Canine Resuce. Bonnie is 9 years old and was found roaming the streets in Alabama. The siad Bonnie has had a very rough life and it shows in different ways, but she is learning how to love and how to be loved. They added she is the absolute queen of their house.
Courtesy of Lisa Reporto
Andrew Pekala of Wauconda adopted Finn from Ruff Luck Rescue in June after losing a family dog in May. Finn is now almost 60 pounds.
Courtesy of Andrew Pekala
Sue Ann Smith and family of Bloomingdale have been watching after a relative's cat, Nala, while they are in a nursing home.
Courtesy of Sue Ann Smith
Sandy Stricker of Roselle adopted Bronx on March 21from Second City Canine Rescue. They said Bronx is a 4-year-old boxer/pittie mix and is one of the sweetest babies you'd ever meet.
Courtesy of Sandy Stricker
Amanda, Kyle and Katelyn Szyszka of Schaumburg adopted Marley from Fetching Tails in Itasca. They lost their 16-year-old cat, Kenya, in August which was tough on the family. They said her goofy, spunky personality has helped them through the pandemic and can't thank her and Fetching Tails enough.
Courtesy of Szyszka family
Valerie Tauchen of Elmhurst adopted Abner after first fostering him. Abner is a mix breed and was adopted from Fetching Tails Foundation in August. Valerie said there have been some challenging days and Abner just knew when she needed him.
Courtesy of Valerie Tauchen
Norm Hansen lost their 10-year-old Labrador named Daisy in June. A couple days later they started a search for a new dog. They have 40 years of labrador experience and when an opportunity came to get a silver Labrador from Iowa, they jumped at the chance. Eight-month-old Lucy is now part of their family.
Courtesy of Norm Hansen
Lisa Tucker of Waukegan adopted Blue, a mixed terrier who weights 10 pounds. Blue was adopted from Tiny Paws Animal Rescue Union Grove, Wis. in November.
Courtesy of Lisa Tucker
David, Stacey, and Benny Ubert of Streamwood adopted 10-month-old Bennett (Benny) Theodore Ubert from Fetching Tails Foundation in May. Benny is a dalmation mix and loves walks, playing fetch and tug of war.
Courtesy of Ubert family
|
