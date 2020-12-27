Images: Daily Herald readers share photos of their pandemic pets

Courtesy of Erica Bangit

Carter Bangit of Bartlett makes a nice resting spot for their rescued pigeon Skye. Erica Bangit saw the pigeon in their yard while gardening. It was tagged and didn't fly away. They posted a photo on a local Facebook community page asking if anyone had lost a bird. From there they learned it was a domesticated pigeon and that it was in danger outside. The organization of Great Lakes pigeon rescue asked them to try and trap the bird and keep her safe. After a few days they were able to. They tried to find the owner and had her checked by a vet and did a DNA test to determine her gender. They found out she was a girl and that she was a baby pigeon. The owners were never found and they decided to adopt her. The Bangit family also got a dog, Toby, in November.