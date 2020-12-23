Algonquin murder suspect continues to await extradition hearing in Colorado

An extradition hearing in Colorado was delayed again on Wednesday for the woman suspected of killing an Algonquin couple.

Arin M. Fox, 40, has been held in the Douglas County jail, south of Denver, since being captured Nov. 9.

She faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and additional charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery in the slayings of Leonard J. Gilard, 73, and Noreen S. Gilard, 69, whose bodies were found Nov. 8 during a well-being check by officers in Algonquin. They died of apparent stab wounds, authorities have said.

Fox fled to Colorado in the couple's vehicle, authorities say, and was captured there.

Joseph Whitfield, representing the district attorney's office, told Judge Theresa Slade of Colorado's 18th Judicial District on Wednesday the Colorado governor's office has yet to receive the necessary extradition paperwork from the Illinois governor's office.

It's the second time Fox, appearing via Webex video, has had her extradition hearing delayed.

Slade set the hearing for Feb. 22, although Whitfield said it's possible Fox's extradition could happen before then.

Fox, who was living in the couple's home, is believed to be "a friend or a girlfriend" of the couple's son, Andrew, according to Algonquin police. Authorities have said police have responded to multiple domestic violence calls at the residence.