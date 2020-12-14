With social distancing rules in place, candidate filing begins for April 2021 local elections

Last month's presidential contest may still seem fresh in everyone's minds, but candidates for a bevy of local suburban political offices already are looking ahead to the April 2021 consolidated election.

Monday was the first day for folks seeking seats on most municipal boards, as well as school district, library district, park district and township boards, to file their petitions -- and not surprisingly, many did.

In Mount Prospect, incumbent Mayor Arlene Juracek isn't seeking reelection, and three trustees filed to fill the resulting power vacuum: Paul Hoefert, William Grossi and Colleen Saccotelli.

Two candidates filed for seats on the Mount Prospect board, too: Terri Gens and Peggy Pissarreck. Three trustee seats will be on the ballot.

In Barrington, a slate of incumbent candidates led by Village President Karen Darch filed to run under the "Barrington Forward" banner.

Darch, who's seeking her fifth term, was joined by Clerk Tony Ciganek and Trustees Jennifer Wondrasek, Todd Sholeen and Mike Moran.

Sholeen and Wondrasek both are seeking their second full terms. Moran was appointed to a vacant seat last year.

The races for municipal offices in Wheeling will be crowded.

Incumbent Village President Patrick Horcher filed Monday, as did challenger Steven Mark Smith.

Six trustee candidates filed for three board seats: incumbents Mary Papantos, Mary Krueger and Jim Ruffatto; and challengers Donald Lee Waller, Laura Alicia Rodriguez and Kimberly Anne Scanlon.

Two village clerk candidates filed in Wheeling, too: Deborah L. Acevedo and Kathryn M. Brady. Veteran Clerk Elaine Simpson isn't seeking reelection, officials said.

All of the Wheeling candidates are running independently, officials said.

In Buffalo Grove, incumbent trustees Andrew Stein, Lester Ottenheimer III and Joanne Johnson filed for reelection. Three seats will be on the ballot.

Former Buffalo Grove Trustee Michael Terson filed petitions for the board, too. He unsuccessfully ran for village president last year, losing to Beverly Sussman.

Terson said he intends to run for president again in two years.

"I think it would make sense to go into that role with ... two years experience, if I can," he said.

Candidates for all boards except school boards filed their petitions at the local offices Monday. School board petitions are delivered to county clerks.

The Cook County clerk's office opened several satellite offices Monday -- and only Monday -- to accommodate the anticipated surge in filings. One was set up at the Old Orchard Country Club in Mount Prospect, where dozens of candidates gathered before filing started at 8 a.m., each wearing masks to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The early candidates were given numbers and asked to take spaced-apart seats in a ballroom until they were called up to file their papers.

Election Day is April 6.

Petition filing ends Dec. 21.

Daily Herald staff writers Charles Keeshan, Rick West and Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.