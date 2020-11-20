 

Des Plaines taps veteran Lisle cop to be new chief

  Incoming Des Plaines Police Chief David Anderson

    Incoming Des Plaines Police Chief David Anderson Courtesy of Des Plaines

 
A veteran suburban police officer and administrator has been named Des Plaines' next police chief.

David Anderson, the chief of Benedictine University's police force in Lisle and the former Lisle chief, has been tapped for the Des Plaines job.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Anderson will replace Chief William Kushner, who is set to retire next month.

"It is an honor to be given the opportunity to serve the Des Plaines community alongside the fine officers of the police department," Anderson said in a news release. "I'm looking forward to meeting community members and supporting the strong service model of the city of Des Plaines."

City Manager Michael Bartholomew made the appointment after a nationwide search.

"We welcome his ideas and recommendations for enhancing our organization," Bartholomew said in the news release.

Anderson is expected to start his new job Dec. 14, working with Kushner to facilitate a smooth transition, officials said. He will collect a $155,000 annual salary, Bartholomew said.

Anderson retired as Lisle's police chief in 2019 after 28 years with the department. He'd spent his entire career with the Lisle department until taking the job at the university.

Kushner has led the Des Plaines police force since 2012. He previously was chief in Lakemoor and Berwyn, and he was an officer in Chicago.

