Northbrook man dies after suffering injuries in Glenview crash

A 68-year-old Northbrook man died Sunday after suffering injuries a day earlier in a single-vehicle crash in Glenview, authorities said.

Kevin Burke was pronounced dead at Glenbrook Hospital, where he had been taken after the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy is pending.

Glenview police said the crash occurred about 3:23 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Willow Road. Burke, who initially was responsive when officers arrived at the scene, was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.