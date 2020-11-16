Northbrook man dies after suffering injuries in Glenview crash
Updated 11/16/2020 2:57 PM
A 68-year-old Northbrook man died Sunday after suffering injuries a day earlier in a single-vehicle crash in Glenview, authorities said.
Kevin Burke was pronounced dead at Glenbrook Hospital, where he had been taken after the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy is pending.
Glenview police said the crash occurred about 3:23 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Willow Road. Burke, who initially was responsive when officers arrived at the scene, was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.