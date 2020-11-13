Two held in Wheaton robbery and carjacking

Two people are being held in connection with a robbery and carjacking in Wheaton.

Nathaniel Coorsen, 34, who is homeless, has been charged with vehicular hijacking, robbery, aggravated battery with serious injury, and aggravated battery in a public place, according to police. Lindsay Brei, 35, who is homeless, has been charged with vehicular hijacking and robbery.

Wheaton police responded around 10:34 p.m. Wednesday to a parking lot on the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road to investigate the report of a person injured during a robbery.

Officers learned that a 49-year-old Marengo man had arranged to purchase methamphetamine at nearby park. When the man arrived at the park, he was approached by two people, later identified as Coorsen and Brei.

Coorsen punched the victim numerous times in his head and face, officials said. Coorsen also is alleged to have removed the victim's wallet from his pocket and stole several debit cards from it.

The Marengo man's vehicle also was stolen, police said.

Police said the victim suffered a fractured nose, two chipped teeth and cuts on his face. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was located at a motel in Rolling Meadows. Coorsen and Brei were taken into custody with the assistance of Rolling Meadows police around noon Thursday.

Coorsen and Brei are being held at the DuPage County jail.