Republican incumbent Wehrli ousted in House District 41

In state House District 41, Democrat Janet Yang Rohr, a Naperville Unit District 203 school board member, beat established incumbent Grant Wehrli, a Naperville Republican.

Yang Rohr received 29,114 votes to Wehrli's 27,616, leaving a much wider margin of 1,498 votes separating the two candidates than was apparent Tuesday, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting in DuPage and Will counties.

Wehrli, a former Naperville City Councilman, has served as representative since 2014 and was named assistant minority leader in 2018.

Yang Rohr said she believes House District 41 needs a fresh start. She promised to defend women's rights and support better access to health care, while also protecting the middle class and retirees.

The 41st House District includes parts of Naperville and Warrenville.