Congressional race between Underwood and Oberweis still too close to call

With their 14th Congressional District showdown still too close to call Wednesday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Republican challenger Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove were waiting for more ballots to be counted before declaring victory or surrendering.

With Election Day ballots in all of the district's 462 precincts counted, Oberweis led Underwood 189,025 to 188,130, unofficial results showed -- a difference of 895 votes. Statistically, they each have 50% of the vote.

But those tallies likely don't include all the votes cast in the race. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election authority offices by Nov. 17 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties. More than 157,000 of the 703,850 ballots that had been requested by mail had yet to be turned in as of Wednesday in those counties, according to state election officials. Not all were requested by 14th District voters, however.

As of Wednesday, Oberweis was leading in four of the district's seven counties -- DeKalb, Kendall, Lake and McHenry. Underwood led in the other three.

Oberweis spokesman Travis Akin said his team is particularly interested in the mail-in ballots that have yet to arrive in Lake County.

"We are pleased to be ahead, but we know there are still more votes out there, and so we are in a holding pattern," Akin said.

The night before, Oberweis -- a state senator and dairy owner -- said he was feeling good about his chances. But with his senate term ending in January, Oberweis noted he had his golf clubs ready if the votes went the other way.

Late Tuesday night, Underwood told reporters that she's "willing to wait patiently" until all the votes are recorded.

"They are still counting votes," Underwood said. "We're interested in those results."

During the race, Oberweis repeatedly tried to paint Underwood as a left-wing radical. He falsely alleged Underwood had called this year's looting and riots "beautiful protests," a claim disproved by the Daily Herald and the Better Government Association's PolitiFact Illinois fact-checking enterprise.

Underwood ran a more positive campaign, focusing on her accomplishments in office and her efforts to work across the aisle on legislation.

But Underwood took some shots at Oberweis, too, using forums and interviews to criticize his stances on abortion, birth control and other issues.

Underwood, a registered nurse who held bureaucratic jobs before joining Congress, was part of the blue wave that gave Democrats majority control of the House in 2018. She beat four-term incumbent Republican Randy Hultgren of Plano in 2018 to win her seat, capturing more than 52% of the vote.

Regardless of whether Underwood wins reelection, the Democrats appear to be holding their House majority.

• Daily Herald staff writer John Starks contributed to this report.