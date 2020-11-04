 

Congressional race between Underwood and Oberweis still too close to call

  • Jim Oberweis and Lauren Underwood are candidates in the 14th Congressional District.

    Jim Oberweis and Lauren Underwood are candidates in the 14th Congressional District.

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 11/4/2020 1:04 PM

With their 14th Congressional District showdown still too close to call Wednesday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Republican challenger Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove were waiting for more ballots to be counted before declaring victory or surrendering.

With Election Day ballots in all of the district's 462 precincts counted, Oberweis led Underwood 189,025 to 188,130, unofficial results showed -- a difference of 895 votes. Statistically, they each have 50% of the vote.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But those tallies likely don't include all the votes cast in the race. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election authority offices by Nov. 17 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.

The 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties. More than 157,000 of the 703,850 ballots that had been requested by mail had yet to be turned in as of Wednesday in those counties, according to state election officials. Not all were requested by 14th District voters, however.

As of Wednesday, Oberweis was leading in four of the district's seven counties -- DeKalb, Kendall, Lake and McHenry. Underwood led in the other three.

Oberweis spokesman Travis Akin said his team is particularly interested in the mail-in ballots that have yet to arrive in Lake County.

"We are pleased to be ahead, but we know there are still more votes out there, and so we are in a holding pattern," Akin said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The night before, Oberweis -- a state senator and dairy owner -- said he was feeling good about his chances. But with his senate term ending in January, Oberweis noted he had his golf clubs ready if the votes went the other way.

Late Tuesday night, Underwood told reporters that she's "willing to wait patiently" until all the votes are recorded.

"They are still counting votes," Underwood said. "We're interested in those results."

During the race, Oberweis repeatedly tried to paint Underwood as a left-wing radical. He falsely alleged Underwood had called this year's looting and riots "beautiful protests," a claim disproved by the Daily Herald and the Better Government Association's PolitiFact Illinois fact-checking enterprise.

Underwood ran a more positive campaign, focusing on her accomplishments in office and her efforts to work across the aisle on legislation.

But Underwood took some shots at Oberweis, too, using forums and interviews to criticize his stances on abortion, birth control and other issues.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Underwood, a registered nurse who held bureaucratic jobs before joining Congress, was part of the blue wave that gave Democrats majority control of the House in 2018. She beat four-term incumbent Republican Randy Hultgren of Plano in 2018 to win her seat, capturing more than 52% of the vote.

Regardless of whether Underwood wins reelection, the Democrats appear to be holding their House majority.

• Daily Herald staff writer John Starks contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Oberweis runs strong against Underwood; Casten, Ives locked in tight race too
Related Article
Oberweis runs strong against Underwood; Casten, Ives locked in tight race too
 
Heated races for 6th and 14th congressional seats drawing to a close
Related Article
Heated races for 6th and 14th congressional seats drawing to a close
 
Casten and Underwood dramatically outspent Ives and Oberweis in early October, records show
Related Article
Casten and Underwood dramatically outspent Ives and Oberweis in early October, records show
 
Oberweis campaign stands by ad targeting Underwood despite 'false' label
Related Article
Oberweis campaign stands by ad targeting Underwood despite 'false' label
 
Underwood and Oberweis believe climate change is real, but their solutions differ
Related Article
Underwood and Oberweis believe climate change is real, but their solutions differ
 
Underwood bashes federal response to COVID-19; Oberweis review mixed
Related Article
Underwood bashes federal response to COVID-19; Oberweis review mixed
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 