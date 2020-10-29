COD board chairman Napolitano not seeking reelection

College of DuPage Board Chairman Frank Napolitano has announced he will not seek reelection in the April 6 consolidated election.

Napolitano, a Bloomingdale resident and former COD student, was elected to the board in 2015 as a member of the "Clean Slate," which included Trustee Charles Bernstein and former trustee Deanne Mazzochi.

"Together we removed College of DuPage from probation with the Higher Learning Commission, reduced tuition, decreased property tax and cut spending while continuing to deliver the quality education and exceptional services students and residents have come to expect," he said. "We have developed a strategic long-range plan that is fair for all our stakeholders and have worked to improve the image of College of DuPage."

During his tenure on the board, Napolitano served as board secretary, vice chairman and chairman. He also served on board committees, include the presidential search, budget, auxiliary and outreach committees.

"This board has come a long way and I am confident the board and the college will continue to do great things in the coming months and years," he said.