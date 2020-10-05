Images: Through the Film Magnifier: circus priests, Jean Stapleton, a diaper derby, hopscotch and more

The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 62,253, Rosemary Kaul photo: His Church is the Big Top. His alter is a small table from one of the clown acts. His congregation is composed of trapeze artists, clowns, animal trainers and showgirls. Father David is the "circus priest" for The Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus. Here he is seen with members of the circus in Rosemont in December of 1981.