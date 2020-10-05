Images: Through the Film Magnifier: circus priests, Jean Stapleton, a diaper derby, hopscotch and more
Updated 10/5/2020 8:12 AM
See vintage Daily Herald photos of a circus priest, Jean Stapleton, senior citizen yoga, a diaper derby and more in the latest Through the Film Magnifier gallery.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 63,253, Barry Jarvinen photo: A mother tries to coax her baby to the finish line during the Diaper Derby at the Community Recreation Center in Schaumburg in May of 1982.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 36,914, Dom Najolia photo: Striking automobile mechanics from Local 701 pass the time playing chess in Arlington Heights in August of 1975.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 62,825, Scott Sanders photo: Actress Jean Stapleton, best known for her role in All in the Family, is interviewed in Chicago in May of 1982.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 35,921, Jim Frost photo: A mime performs at Maine North High School in Des Plaines in April of 1975.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 39,873, Anne Cusack photo: A group of kids work their way through hopscotch squares on a sidewalk in Arlington Heights in April of 1976.
The Daily Herald archive, Assignment # 39,873, Anne Cusack photo: A youngster draws a hopscotch pattern on a sidewalk in Arlington Heights in April of 1976.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 63,385, Dave Tonge photo: Four young businessmen sell lemonade for 3 cents a cup in Mount Prospect in July of 1982.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 36,520, Greg Warner photo: A youngster chugs a cup of Kool-Aid during a Kool-Aid drinking contest at South Park in Des Plaines in June of 1975.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 62,253, Rosemary Kaul photo: His Church is the Big Top. His alter is a small table from one of the clown acts. His congregation is composed of trapeze artists, clowns, animal trainers and showgirls. Father David is the "circus priest" for The Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Circus. Here he is seen with members of the circus in Rosemont in December of 1981.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 62,573, Bob Reeder photo: Behind a banner demanding an end to the nuclear arms race, demonstrators march down Adams Street to a peace rally at the Federal Plaza in April of 1982. At let 20,000 demonstrators from the Chicago area participated in the Easter Eve demonstration that coincided with the 40th anniversary of the splitting of the atom at the University of Chicago.
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 39.096, Dave Tonge photo: An Arlington High School student takes part in a cherry pie eating contest in Arlington Heights in February of 1976.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 36,648, Jim Frost photo: A senior citizens yoga class in Mount Prospect in July of 1975.
The Daily Herald Archive, Assignment # 36,939, Jim Frost photo: A young student takes a big bite out of a watermelon slice during Watermelon Day at Clearmont School in Elk Grove Village in August of 1975.
