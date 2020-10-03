Woman dies in crash during motorcycle training course at Harper College

A woman died Saturday after single-vehicle crash during a motorcycle safety training class at Harper College in Palatine, officials said.

Carol Counelis, 66, of Winfield, was identified Sunday morning by the Cook County medical examiner's office as the person killed while taking the class offered by the college on behalf of the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Counelis was participating in the Three Wheel Basic Rider Course, a 20-hour classroom and on-motorcycle class, according to Harper officials. The crash occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday, during what was day two of the three-day program.

Counelis was taken from the scene to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where she was pronounced dead about 2:05 p.m.

"On behalf of the entire Harper College community, I want to extend my sincerest condolences to her family and friends," Harper College President Dr. Avis Proctor said in the college's news release Saturday.

The Harper College Police Department is investigating the crash with support from Palatine police.