Roselle man charged with sexual abuse at Schaumburg business

Schaumburg police are seeking further information from the public for their investigation of an alleged criminal sexual abuse and battery at a business that has already resulted in the charging of its owner.

Suhail Fakhouri, 58, of the 600 block of Rosedale Road in Roselle, who owns Tea Leaf Market in Schaumburg, has been charged with a Class 4 felony for criminal sexual abuse and a Class A misdemeanor for battery.

Schaumburg police said they began an investigation of the allegations at the business on Aug. 21 and determined that Fakhouri was involved.

Fakhouri came to the Schaumburg police station on Sept. 15 in response to the investigation.

Following the filing of charges, Fakhouri's bond was set at $200,000 on Sept. 16 at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

Anyone who may information to share regarding the case is asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department at (847) 882-3586 and request to speak to the Investigations Division.