 

Glenview Community Ice Center unveils $30M renovation at grand opening

Glenview Ice Center unveils $30 million renovation at grand opening

  • Children learn to skate for hockey on the studio rink on the day of the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Children learn to skate for hockey on the studio rink on the day of the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The ribbon is cut during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      The ribbon is cut during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Soloist Wayne Messmer sings the national anthem during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Soloist Wayne Messmer sings the national anthem during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Caline Harabetian, 11, of Glenview is part of a demonstration by the Glenview Blades figure skaters during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Caline Harabetian, 11, of Glenview is part of a demonstration by the Glenview Blades figure skaters during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Samantha Ursa, 12, of the Glenview Blades figure skaters demonstrates a jump during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Samantha Ursa, 12, of the Glenview Blades figure skaters demonstrates a jump during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Olivia Richards, 12, of Glenview is part of a demonstration by the Glenview Blades figure skaters during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Olivia Richards, 12, of Glenview is part of a demonstration by the Glenview Blades figure skaters during the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenview Stars hockey players practice on the refurbished "Rink B" following the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Glenview Stars hockey players practice on the refurbished "Rink B" following the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Lori Lovell, superintendent of special activities for the Glenview Park District, shows the mechanical room on the day of the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Lori Lovell, superintendent of special activities for the Glenview Park District, shows the mechanical room on the day of the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Overview of the new rink, Rink A, following the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Overview of the new rink, Rink A, following the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Overview of the studio rink on the day of the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Overview of the studio rink on the day of the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • View of the off-ice training area on the day of the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      View of the off-ice training area on the day of the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Overview of the lobby at the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Overview of the lobby at the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Rink A, the new NHL-sized rink, is being used by a Glenview Stars Hockey team following the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Rink A, the new NHL-sized rink, is being used by a Glenview Stars Hockey team following the grand opening of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Exterior view of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday.

      Exterior view of the Glenview Community Ice Center Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 9/15/2020 11:51 AM

The grand opening for the 86,000-square-foot, $30.1 million renovated Glenview Community Ice Center that was 15 months in the making took place Saturday.

The center at 1851 Landwehr Road nearly doubles the size of the original 45,000-square-foot facility, which was built in 1972 and underwent a smaller-scale renovation in 2008.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A second 200-foot by 85-foot NHL-sized rink with seating for 500 spectators was added to the extensively renovated facility. The original NHL-sized rink, which now seats 150 spectators, and a 90-foot by 60-foot studio rink were retained and were also part of the renovation.

"It's an extremely exciting day," said Michael McCarthy, executive director of the Glenview Park district. "So many people worked so hard to pull this construction project off under extreme circumstances.

"And now it's a reality."

COVID-19 restrictions that started in March caused supply-chain and worksite issues, but despite those obstacles, the project was completed on time and within budget, McCarthy said.

Because of the pandemic, the number of guests allowed to attend the grand-opening event was limited to 50, and it was live streamed so people could watch from home.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Soloist Wayne Messmer, best known for his singing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at Chicago Blackhawks, Wolves and Cubs games, sang the national anthem.

Speeches by McCarthy and Glenview Park Board President William Casey were followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, there were on-ice demonstrations on the original rink by members of a Glenview Stars hockey team and a Glenview Blades figure-skating team.

Also part of the renovation were the North Branch on Ice restaurant upstairs, which is due to open Oct. 1, Joe Donut downstairs, a dryland training facility, meeting rooms and a pro shop, said Lori Lovell, superintendent of special activities for the Glenview Park District.

Skaters first used the ice center Sept. 8. While figure-skating competitions can take place with proper protocol being observed, Illinois has classified hockey as a higher-risk sport in regard to COVID-19 and team activities have been limited to practices.

"Hockey is still listed as higher-risk, so we don't have games going," Lovell said. "We're still letting them practice, and what they're doing at practice is they're doing conditioning and skills."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 